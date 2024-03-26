Cadeler A/S Announces Upcoming Annual General Meeting

Cadeler A/S Sponsored ADR (CDLR) has released an update.

Cadeler A/S, a prominent supplier in the offshore wind industry, has announced its annual general meeting scheduled for April 23, 2024. The meeting’s agenda includes the election of board members, adoption of the annual report, and proposals to amend the Articles of Association. Shareholders and interested parties are directed to the company’s website for more information on the event and the detailed proposals.

