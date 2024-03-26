Cadeler A/S Announces Filing of Annual Report

Cadeler A/S Sponsored ADR (CDLR) has released an update.

Cadeler A/S, a leader in offshore wind installation and maintenance, has filed its Annual Report on Form 20-F for 2023 with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, available on its website and sec.gov. Shareholders may request free printed copies of the audited financial statements from the company. Cadeler is dedicated to advancing renewable energy and is publicly traded on the Oslo and New York Stock Exchanges.

For further insights into CDLR stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.