Cadeler A/S Announces 2023 Annual Report Event

Cadeler A/S Sponsored ADR (CDLR) has released an update.

Cadeler A/S, a prominent supplier in the offshore wind sector, is set to unveil its 2023 Annual Report in a live event from Copenhagen, Denmark, on 26 March 2024. Investors and interested parties can attend the event in person or via a live webcast. The company, known for its focus on safety and environmental standards in providing wind installation and maintenance services, is listed on both the Oslo and New York Stock Exchanges.

For further insights into CDLR stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.