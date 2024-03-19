C3is Inc. Secures Underwriting Agreement

C3is Inc. (CISS) has released an update.

C3is, Inc. has entered into an underwriting agreement with Aegis Capital Corp. to sell 120 million units, each consisting of various securities, at a discount to the public purchase price with an option for Aegis to cover over-allotments. The units are comprised of common stock, pre-funded warrants, and two classes of common warrants and will be offered to the public as outlined in the agreement. The company has confirmed that all necessary registration statements for the public securities have been filed and declared effective by the SEC.

For further insights into CISS stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.