C3.ai Initiates Search for New CEO Amid Leadership Change

C3ai ( (AI) ) has issued an announcement.

On July 21, 2025, C3.ai announced the initiation of a search for a new Chief Executive Officer to succeed Thomas M. Siebel, who will transition to the role of Executive Chairman. This decision follows Mr. Siebel’s diagnosis with an autoimmune disease, which has led to significant visual impairment. The move aims to ensure C3.ai’s continued growth and success, with Mr. Siebel remaining engaged until a successor is appointed.

Spark’s Take on AI Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, AI is a Neutral.

C3ai’s overall score is primarily influenced by its strong revenue growth and strategic partnerships, which are positive but are offset by substantial challenges in profitability and cash flow. While technical indicators are favorable, valuation concerns and potential operational risks due to external factors also weigh on the score.

More about C3ai

C3.ai, Inc. is an Enterprise AI application software company that provides a comprehensive suite of products including the C3 AI Platform for developing, deploying, and operating enterprise AI applications. The company also offers industry-specific SaaS enterprise AI applications and C3 Generative AI, a suite of domain-specific generative AI offerings for enterprises.

