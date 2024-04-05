C2C Metals Corp. Expands Private Placement

C2C Gold Corp. (TSE:CTOC) has released an update.

C2C Metals Corp. has announced an increase in their non-brokered private placement from C$1,000,000 to C$1,500,000 due to strong investor demand, offering up to 8,823,530 units at C$0.17 each. This capital raise will support further exploration of the company’s uranium projects in Utah and bolster general working capital. The units offered consist of common shares and warrants, with the placement contingent on regulatory approvals and subject to a four-month hold period.

For further insights into TSE:CTOC stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.