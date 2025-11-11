C21 Investments Reports Strong Q2 Financial Performance Amid Market Challenges

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Discover how TipRanks' ETF AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions

AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions Explore ETFs TipRanks' users love and see what insights the ETF AI Analyst reveals about the ones you follow.

C21 Investments ( (TSE:CXXI) ) has provided an update.

C21 Investments reported a strong financial performance in its second quarter, with a 13% increase in revenue to $8.5 million, driven by a 15% rise in same store sales. Despite a challenging market and a 16% decline in Nevada sales, the company achieved a record number of retail transactions and improved its gross margin to 50.4%. The company’s strategic shift to reduce wholesale exposure and focus on retail sales resulted in a substantial improvement in adjusted EBITDA and positive free cash flow, highlighting its robust business model and growth trajectory.

The most recent analyst rating on (TSE:CXXI) stock is a Hold with a C$0.50 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on C21 Investments stock, see the TSE:CXXI Stock Forecast page.

Spark’s Take on TSE:CXXI Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, TSE:CXXI is a Neutral.

C21 Investments’ overall stock score is primarily influenced by its mixed financial performance and valuation challenges. While there are some positive technical indicators, the negative P/E ratio and lack of dividend yield weigh heavily on the score.

To see Spark’s full report on TSE:CXXI stock, click here.

More about C21 Investments

C21 Investments Inc. is a vertically integrated cannabis company operating in the cannabis industry. The company focuses on retail and wholesale cannabis sales, with a particular emphasis on expanding its retail operations.

Average Trading Volume: 65,528

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: C$55.94M

Find detailed analytics on CXXI stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue