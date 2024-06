Audeara Ltd. (AU:AUA) has released an update.

C J New Ventures Pty Ltd, under the Jeffrey Family A/C, has sold its substantial holding in Audeara Limited, consisting of 4 million ordinary shares for a total consideration of $136,000, as of 19 June 2024. This move marks the company’s exit from being a significant shareholder, previously reported on 18 May 2021.

For further insights into AU:AUA stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.