C Cheng Holdings Announces Board Changes

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

The latest update is out from C Cheng Holdings Ltd. ( (HK:1486) ).

C Cheng Holdings Limited, a company incorporated in the Cayman Islands, has announced significant changes in its board of directors. Mr. Wong Hin Wing has resigned from his position as a non-executive director to focus on personal and other business interests, while Mr. Wan Sze Chung has been appointed as an independent non-executive director. Mr. Wan brings extensive experience in accountancy, law, and education, and holds various directorships in other listed companies. This change is expected to bring fresh perspectives to the board, potentially influencing the company’s strategic direction and compliance with listing rules.

The most recent analyst rating on (HK:1486) stock is a Hold with a HK$0.50 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on C Cheng Holdings Ltd. stock, see the HK:1486 Stock Forecast page.

More about C Cheng Holdings Ltd.

Average Trading Volume: 127,714

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: HK$168.6M

See more insights into 1486 stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue