Bytes Technology Group Seeks Block Listing for Employee Share Plan

Bytes Technology Group Plc ( (GB:BYIT) ) has issued an announcement.

Bytes Technology Group Plc has applied for a block listing of 450,000 ordinary shares on the London Stock Exchange, expected to be admitted on 25 July 2025. These shares are reserved for the BTG Sharesave Plan, allowing employee options to be exercised, and will align with existing shares, potentially impacting employee engagement and share liquidity.

The most recent analyst rating on (GB:BYIT) stock is a Buy with a £6.10 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Bytes Technology Group Plc stock, see the GB:BYIT Stock Forecast page.

Spark’s Take on GB:BYIT Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, GB:BYIT is a Neutral.

Bytes Technology Group’s strong financial performance and positive corporate events are offset by bearish technical indicators. The stock’s fair valuation and attractive dividend yield provide a balanced investment case. Strategic focus on growth and shareholder alignment enhances its potential, despite the current technical weaknesses.

More about Bytes Technology Group Plc

Bytes Technology Group Plc operates in the technology industry, focusing on providing a range of IT products and services. The company is primarily listed on the Main Market of the London Stock Exchange and has a secondary listing on the Johannesburg Stock Exchange.

Average Trading Volume: 946,051

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: £814.8M

