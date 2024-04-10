BYT Holdings Appoints New Executive VP

Byt Holdings Ltd. (TSE:BYT) has released an update.

BYT Holdings Ltd., a Singapore-based company providing turnkey engineering, procurement, and construction management solutions, has appointed Mr. Zhang Yiwen as its new Executive Vice-President. With his extensive industry experience and proven track record, Mr. Zhang will manage key operations including sales, purchasing, business development, and human resources. This strategic appointment aims to strengthen the company’s leadership and operational excellence in Southeast Asia.

