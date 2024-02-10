byNordic Acquisition Extends Business Combination Deadline

byNordic Acquisition Corp. Class A (BYNO) has released an update.

Nordic Acquisition Corporation (BYNO) has extended their deadline to complete an initial business combination to March 12, 2024, to provide additional time for a potential merger or acquisition. This decision was made by the Board and supported by a $105,000 deposit from their sponsor into the Trust Account. This move indicates BYNO’s ongoing commitment to securing a valuable business combination and may influence stockholders’ expectations and market interest.

