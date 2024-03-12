BYND Cannasoft Streamlines Trading by NASDAQ Focus

Bynd Cannasoft Enterprises, Inc. (TSE:BYND) has released an update.

BYND Cannasoft Enterprises Inc., an Israeli software and cannabis firm, has received approval to voluntarily delist its common shares from the Canadian Securities Exchange while maintaining its NASDAQ listing to centralize trading and enhance shareholder value. The delisting aims to reduce expenses and administrative efforts associated with a dual listing and is expected to increase long-term liquidity for the company’s shares. Shareholders will be able to trade BYND Cannasoft’s common shares on NASDAQ through their brokers post-delisting.

For further insights into TSE:BYND stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.