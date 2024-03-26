BYND Cannasoft Pivots to Femtech and CBD Innovations

Bynd Cannasoft Enterprises, Inc. (TSE:BYND) has released an update.

BYND Cannasoft Enterprises Inc., an Israeli integrated software company, has shifted its focus from constructing a medical cannabis facility to penetrating the global Femtech sector due to negative market changes and financial constraints. The company is redirecting its funds to develop products targeting female wellness, including CBD-based innovations, and is considering acquisitions in the CBD and Femtech industries.

