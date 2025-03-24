BYD Electronic Reports Strong Financial Growth in 2024

BYD Electronic (International) Co ( (HK:0285) ) has shared an update.

BYD Electronic reported a significant increase in its financial performance for the year ended December 31, 2024, with revenue rising by 36.43% to RMB177,306 million and profit attributable to owners increasing by 5.55% to RMB4,266 million. The company benefited from the expansion of product categories, increased market shares of major overseas customers, and the recovery of demand for Android products. Additionally, the new energy vehicle segment saw rapid growth, supported by advancements in intelligent driving systems and thermal management products. The company’s strategic focus on AI servers, data centers, and robots has provided new growth momentum, reinforcing its industry position.

More about BYD Electronic (International) Co

BYD Electronic (International) Co is a company incorporated in Hong Kong, operating in the consumer electronics and new energy vehicle sectors. It focuses on expanding product categories and increasing market shares, particularly in overseas markets, while also advancing in the electrification and intelligence of the automobile industry.

YTD Price Performance: 15.05%

Average Trading Volume: 4,162

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Sell

Current Market Cap: $13.7B

See more insights into 0285 stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Questions or Comments about the article? Write to editor@tipranks.com