BYD Electronic Reports Modest Q1 2025 Growth

BYD Electronic (International) Co ( (BYDIF) ) has released its Q1 earnings. Here is a breakdown of the information BYD Electronic (International) Co presented to its investors.

BYD Electronic (International) Co is a Hong Kong-based company specializing in the manufacturing of electronic components and devices, primarily serving the electronics industry with a focus on innovation and quality.

In its latest earnings report for the first quarter of 2025, BYD Electronic reported a slight increase in revenue and profit attributable to shareholders compared to the same period last year, despite a decrease in gross profit.

The company achieved a revenue of RMB 36.88 billion, marking a 1.10% increase from the previous year. Profit attributable to owners of the parent rose by 1.92% to RMB 622.124 million, while earnings per share also saw a similar increase. However, gross profit declined by 7.35% to RMB 2.32 billion, indicating potential challenges in cost management or pricing strategies.

The balance sheet showed a decrease in total assets and liabilities, with net assets slightly increasing by 1.93% to RMB 33.03 billion. This suggests a cautious approach towards asset management and debt reduction.

Looking ahead, BYD Electronic remains focused on maintaining its market position and exploring growth opportunities, although investors are advised to exercise caution and seek professional advice when considering their investment positions.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue