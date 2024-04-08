BWP Trust Strengthens Hold on Newmark REIT

BWP Trust (AU:BWP) has released an update.

BWP Trust has reported an increase in its substantial holding in Newmark Property REIT, boosting its voting power from 72.62% to 73.80% as a result of successful off-market takeover bids. The change occurred on April 5, 2024, following an offer that allowed BWP Trust to exchange 0.4 of its units for every Newmark Property REIT ordinary security accepted. Wesfarmers, through its voting power in BWP Trust, also increased its relevant interest concurrently.

