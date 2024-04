BWP Trust (AU:BWP) has released an update.

BWP Trust has announced the application for quotation of 715,069 new fully paid ordinary units on the ASX, set to be issued on April 10, 2024. This move comes as part of a transaction previously disclosed in an Appendix 3B to the market, providing potential growth opportunities for investors in the company.

