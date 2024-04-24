BWP Trust Extends Takeover Offer for Newmark REIT

BWP Trust (AU:BWP) has released an update.

BWP Trust has extended its off-market takeover offer for all Newmark Property REIT securities until 17 May 2024, with no further extensions. BWP, already owning over 90% of Newmark’s securities, plans to initiate compulsory acquisition soon, advising shareholders to accept the offer promptly to receive consideration within 5 business days. Non-accepting shareholders face suspension and eventual delisting of Newmark securities from the ASX, along with a delay in receiving their due consideration.

