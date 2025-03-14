BW LPG Limited Updates 2025 Financial Calendar

BW LPG Ltd ( (GB:0QIX) ) has issued an update.

On March 14, 2025, BW LPG Limited announced its updated financial calendar for the upcoming year. The company plans to release its 2024 Annual Report on March 28, 2025, followed by its Annual General Meeting on May 15, 2025. The quarterly and half-yearly reports for 2025 are scheduled for May 20, August 26, and December 2. This announcement provides stakeholders with a clear timeline for the company’s financial disclosures, which is crucial for maintaining transparency and investor confidence.

BW LPG is the world’s leading owner and operator of LPG vessels, specializing in Very Large Gas Carriers (VLGC) with a total carrying capacity exceeding 4 million CBM. With over five decades of experience in LPG shipping, the company also has an in-house LPG trading division and is expanding its presence in LPG terminal infrastructure and distribution. BW LPG is part of the BW Group, a global maritime leader with a fleet of over 450 vessels and investments in renewable energy.

