BW LPG Expands Fleet and Issues New Shares

BW LPG Ltd (GB:0QIX) has released an update.

BW LPG Ltd has expanded its fleet by acquiring a new Very Large Gas Carrier, BW Capella, from Avance Gas and issued 2.1 million new shares as part of the transaction. The issuance has increased BW LPG’s total share count to 143.45 million, with Avance Gas now holding a 2.41% stake in the company. This move strengthens BW LPG’s position as a leading player in the global LPG shipping market.

For further insights into GB:0QIX stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.