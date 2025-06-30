BuzzFeed Acquires Majority Stake in Girls Like Girls

Don’t Miss TipRanks’ Half-Year Sale

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

Make smarter investment decisions with TipRanks' Smart Investor Picks, delivered to your inbox every week.

BuzzFeed ( (BZFD) ) has provided an update.

On June 26, 2025, BuzzFeed Studios Canada, Inc., a subsidiary of BuzzFeed, Inc., acquired a majority stake in Girls Like Girls Film Inc. This acquisition involves managing approximately $4.8 million in debt, with repayment plans tied to distribution rights and expected tax credits. The Royal Bank of Canada is the lender for the debt and line of credit. BuzzFeed Studios Canada and Lexland Studios have agreed to guarantee the obligations of Girls Like Girls Film Inc., pending formalization. This strategic move is expected to enhance BuzzFeed’s content production capabilities and strengthen its position in the digital media landscape.

The most recent analyst rating on (BZFD) stock is a Buy with a $4.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on BuzzFeed stock, see the BZFD Stock Forecast page.

Spark’s Take on BZFD Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, BZFD is a Neutral.

BuzzFeed’s overall stock score is driven by significant financial challenges and valuation issues. While the company has made improvements in operational efficiency and secured financial support, the negative earnings and lack of revenue growth remain pressing concerns. Some technical indicators suggest neutral market conditions, but the overall outlook is cautious.

To see Spark’s full report on BZFD stock, click here.

More about BuzzFeed

BuzzFeed, Inc. operates in the digital media industry, focusing on producing and distributing content across various platforms. Its primary services include digital publishing and video production, with a market focus on engaging audiences through innovative and entertaining content.

Average Trading Volume: 290,151

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: $78.21M

Learn more about BZFD stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue