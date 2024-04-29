Buxton Resources Set for Graphite Drilling Expansion

Buxton Resources Limited (AU:BUX) has released an update.

Buxton Resources Limited has received necessary clearances to proceed with an ambitious drilling program at its Graphite Bull Project, aimed at upgrading its resource estimate and preparing for a pre-feasibility study. The company’s 2023 scout drilling program has already uncovered high-grade graphite mineralization, inspiring confidence for the extended drilling over a 2.1 km strike. Buxton’s CEO Marty Moloney expresses appreciation to the Burringurrah heritage custodians and anticipates the recommencement of drilling activities.

