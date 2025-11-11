Buxton Resources Limited Announces Quotation of New Securities on ASX

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Discover how TipRanks' ETF AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions

AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions Explore ETFs TipRanks' users love and see what insights the ETF AI Analyst reveals about the ones you follow.

An announcement from Buxton Resources Limited ( (AU:BUX) ) is now available.

Buxton Resources Limited has announced the application for quotation of 928,793 fully paid ordinary securities on the ASX. This move is part of a strategy to settle 12 months of investor communications and media platform services through shares instead of cash, potentially impacting the company’s cash flow management and investor relations.

More about Buxton Resources Limited

Buxton Resources Limited is a company involved in the resources industry, focusing on the exploration and development of mineral projects. The company is listed on the Australian Securities Exchange under the code BUX.

Average Trading Volume: 824,855

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: A$9.96M

Learn more about BUX stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue