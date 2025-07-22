Buxton Resources Advances Drilling at Centurion Project

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

Buxton Resources Limited ( (AU:BUX) ) has provided an announcement.

Buxton Resources Limited has made progress in its drilling activities at the Centurion Project, reaching a depth of 404 meters with promising geological signs suggesting proximity to the basement target. Despite challenges with the first drill hole, the company remains optimistic about the project’s potential to host an IOCG mineral system, with further drilling expected to conclude by mid-August. This development could enhance Buxton’s position in the mineral exploration industry, potentially attracting stakeholder interest and investment.

More about Buxton Resources Limited

Buxton Resources Limited is engaged in mineral exploration, focusing on discovering and developing Iron Oxide Copper Gold (IOCG) deposits. The company operates the Centurion Project, which is strategically located in the Great Sandy Desert, targeting significant magnetic and gravity anomalies indicative of IOCG mineral systems.

Average Trading Volume: 826,962

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: A$16.43M

See more data about BUX stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue