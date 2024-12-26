Butterfly Equity Acquires Duckhorn Portfolio for $1.95 Billion

Don't Miss Our Christmas Offers: Discover the latest stocks recommended by top Wall Street analysts, all in one place with Analyst Top Stocks

Duckhorn Portfolio ( (NAPA) ) has provided an update.

Butterfly Equity, a private equity firm specializing in the food and beverage sector, has completed the acquisition of The Duckhorn Portfolio for approximately $1.95 billion. The acquisition marks a strategic move for Butterfly to expand Duckhorn’s global reach and enhance its operations through additional resources. Following the transaction, Duckhorn’s stock has ceased trading on the NYSE, and there are significant changes in the company’s board and governance structure.

The Duckhorn Portfolio is North America’s premier luxury wine company, established in 1976, with a portfolio of eleven wineries and over 2,200 acres of vineyards. The company offers a curated selection of luxury wines sourced from its Estate vineyards and quality growers across Napa Valley, Sonoma County, and other regions. Its wines are available across the United States and in over 50 countries globally.

YTD Price Performance: 12.59%

Average Trading Volume: 2,436,329

Technical Sentiment Consensus Rating: Sell

Current Market Cap: $1.63B

