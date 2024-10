Butn Limited (AU:BTN) has released an update.

Butn Limited reported a positive cash flow of $299,000 from operating activities for the quarter ending September 2024. The company also saw a net cash inflow of $1.67 million from investing activities, indicating strong cash management. Investors might find these figures encouraging as they reflect Butn Limited’s financial stability and growth potential.

For further insights into AU:BTN stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.