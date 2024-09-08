Buru Energy Advances Prospects with Successful Survey

Buru Energy Limited (AU:BRU) has released an update.

Buru Energy Limited and Sipa Resources Limited have completed a detailed ground gravity survey at their 50:50 joint venture Barbwire Terrace project, revealing a significant gravity anomaly and structural complexity. These findings are promising indicators for the presence of Mississippi Valley style zinc-lead-silver deposits. The data from the survey will refine drilling targets for a planned diamond drilling campaign in 2025.

