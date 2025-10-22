Burnpur Cement Announces Resignation of Independent Director

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

The latest update is out from Burnpur Cement Limited ( (IN:BURNPUR) ).

Burnpur Cement Limited announced the resignation of Mrs. Poonam Srivastava from her role as an Independent Director, effective October 22, 2025. Her departure also includes stepping down from the Audit Committee and Nomination and Remuneration Committee. The board acknowledged her contributions during her tenure, and Mrs. Srivastava confirmed there were no other material reasons for her resignation.

Burnpur Cement Limited operates in the cement industry, focusing on the production and supply of cement products. The company is based in Kolkata and is listed on the National Stock Exchange of India and BSE Limited.

