Burnpur Cement Announces Board Restructuring Following Director Resignation

The latest update is out from Burnpur Cement Limited ( (IN:BURNPUR) ).

Burnpur Cement Limited announced the resignation of Mrs. Poonam Srivastava from her position as an Independent Director, effective October 22, 2025. Her departure also necessitated changes in the company’s Audit and Nomination and Remuneration Committees, with Mrs. Rashmi Goyal being appointed as her replacement. This reconstitution aims to ensure continued governance and oversight within the company’s board structure.

Burnpur Cement Limited operates in the cement industry, focusing on the production and distribution of cement products. The company is based in Kolkata, India, and is listed on the National Stock Exchange of India Limited and BSE Limited.

