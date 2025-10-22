Burnpur Cement Announces Board Resignation and Committee Reconstitution

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

Burnpur Cement Limited ( (IN:BURNPUR) ) just unveiled an update.

Burnpur Cement Limited announced the resignation of Mrs. Poonam Srivastava from her role as an Independent Director, effective October 22, 2025. Her departure also necessitated changes in the company’s board committees, with Mrs. Rashmi Goyal being appointed to the Audit Committee and as Chairperson of the Nomination and Remuneration Committee. These changes reflect the company’s ongoing efforts to maintain effective governance and adapt its leadership structure.

More about Burnpur Cement Limited

Burnpur Cement Limited operates in the cement industry, focusing on the production and distribution of cement products. The company is headquartered in Kolkata, India, and is involved in manufacturing and supplying cement across various regions.

Technical Sentiment Signal: Hold

Current Market Cap: 573.6M INR

For an in-depth examination of BURNPUR stock, go to TipRanks’ Overview page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue