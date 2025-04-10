Burford Capital Issues New Shares Following LTIP Vesting

Burford Capital ( (GB:BUR) ) has provided an announcement.

Burford Capital announced the vesting of restricted share units and performance-based restricted share units for its managerial staff under the 2016 Long Term Incentive Plan. The company issued 340,685 new shares to satisfy these awards, which will be listed on both the AIM market of the London Stock Exchange and the New York Stock Exchange. This issuance increases Burford’s total voting rights, impacting shareholder calculations under UK financial regulations.

Burford Capital is a leading global finance and asset management firm focused on law. It offers services in litigation finance, risk management, asset recovery, and legal finance advisory. The company is publicly traded on both the New York Stock Exchange and the London Stock Exchange, with operations spanning across major cities worldwide.

