Burford Capital Announces 2024 Final Dividend Conversion Rate

Burford Capital ( (GB:BUR) ) has provided an update.

Burford Capital has announced the pound sterling conversion rate for its final dividend for the year ending December 31, 2024. Shareholders who opt to receive their dividend in pound sterling will receive 4.625498 pence per ordinary share, based on the exchange rate set on May 29, 2025. This announcement is part of Burford’s ongoing financial operations and reflects its commitment to providing shareholder value.

The most recent analyst rating on (GB:BUR) stock is a Buy with a £22.50 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Burford Capital stock, see the GB:BUR Stock Forecast page.

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, GB:BUR is a Neutral.

Burford Capital’s overall score reflects a solid balance sheet with no debt and improved cash flow management. The positive earnings call and supportive corporate events provide an optimistic outlook. However, operational challenges and declining profitability weigh against the stock, keeping the score moderate.

Burford Capital is a leading global finance and asset management firm with a focus on law. The company’s operations include litigation finance, risk management, asset recovery, and a variety of legal finance and advisory services. Burford is publicly traded on both the New York Stock Exchange and the London Stock Exchange, and it collaborates with companies and law firms worldwide through its extensive network of offices.

