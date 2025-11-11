Bure Equity AB Issues and Re-Purchases Class C Shares for LTIP 2025

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst
An announcement from Bure Equity AB ( (SE:BURE) ) is now available.
Bure Equity AB has announced the issuance and immediate re-purchase of 144,562 class C shares as part of their LTIP 2025 incentive program. This move ensures the delivery of shares to participants and secures social contributions, with the class C shares being converted into ordinary shares before distribution.
The most recent analyst rating on (SE:BURE) stock is a Hold with a SEK261.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Bure Equity AB stock, see the SE:BURE Stock Forecast page.
More about Bure Equity AB
Average Trading Volume: 58,333
Technical Sentiment Signal: Hold
Current Market Cap: SEK18.6B
