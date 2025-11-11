Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

An announcement from Bure Equity AB ( (SE:BURE) ) is now available.

Bure Equity AB has announced the issuance and immediate re-purchase of 144,562 class C shares as part of their LTIP 2025 incentive program. This move ensures the delivery of shares to participants and secures social contributions, with the class C shares being converted into ordinary shares before distribution.

