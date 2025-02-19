Bunzl plc Continues Share Buyback Program with Latest Purchase

Discover the Best Stocks and Maximize Your Portfolio:

An update from Bunzl plc ( (GB:BNZL) ) is now available.

Bunzl plc has announced the purchase of 27,000 of its own ordinary shares on the London Stock Exchange, as part of its ongoing £200 million share buyback programme with UBS. This transaction, following a previously announced instruction, leads to the cancellation of these shares, affecting the total number of voting rights to 329,922,425, which stakeholders can use for determining notification requirements under regulatory guidelines.

More about Bunzl plc

Bunzl plc operates in the distribution and outsourcing sectors, primarily providing supply chain solutions across various industries including food service, healthcare, and retail. The company focuses on delivering essential non-food products such as packaging, cleaning supplies, and safety equipment to enhance operational efficiency for its clients worldwide.

YTD Price Performance: 4.37%

Average Trading Volume: 772,527

Technical Sentiment Consensus Rating: Strong Sell

Current Market Cap: £11.27B

