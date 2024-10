Bunzl plc (GB:BNZL) has released an update.

Bunzl plc has repurchased 172,367 of its ordinary shares at an average price of £34.8093, as part of its ongoing share buyback program. The company plans to cancel these shares, which aligns with its strategy to enhance shareholder value. Following this transaction, Bunzl has 334,805,406 ordinary shares in issue.

