Bunzl plc has repurchased 80,059 of its own shares, with an average price of £35.4173, as part of its ongoing share buyback program. This move reflects the company’s strategic efforts to enhance shareholder value and optimize its capital structure. Bunzl will cancel these shares, affecting the total number of voting rights for shareholders.

