Bunzl plc Advances Share Buyback Plan

Bunzl plc has announced the repurchase of 29,816 of its ordinary shares on September 23, 2024, at prices ranging from £35.6400 to £36.0600 per share, with an intention to cancel these shares. This recent transaction leaves the company with 337,975,968 ordinary shares in issue, and the total number of voting rights. Since the start of their share buyback program with UBS in August 2024, Bunzl has acquired a total of 372,314 shares at an average price of 3,618.46 pence each.

