Bunzl Advances Share Buyback Programme with Latest Purchase

An update from Bunzl plc ( (GB:BNZL) ) is now available.

Bunzl plc announced the purchase of 5,834 of its ordinary shares on the London Stock Exchange, as part of a share buyback programme authorized by shareholders. The shares were bought at prices between GBp 3420 and GBp 3440, with an average price of GBp 3429.241, and are intended to be cancelled. This transaction is part of a larger £200 million share buyback initiative commenced on 31 December 2024, with Bunzl having repurchased a total of 1,178,440 ordinary shares since then. The move is likely to influence Bunzl’s share value and market position by reducing the number of shares outstanding, potentially increasing earnings per share and providing value to shareholders.

More about Bunzl plc

YTD Price Performance: 3.76%

Average Trading Volume: 778,606

Technical Sentiment Consensus Rating: Strong Sell

Current Market Cap: £11.21B

