Bunker Hill Mining Secures Sixth Tranche of Silver Loan for Mine Expansion

An announcement from Bunker Hill Mining ( (TSE:BNKR) ) is now available.

Bunker Hill Mining Corp. has successfully closed the sixth tranche of its silver loan facility with Monetary Metals Bond III LLC, securing US$2,521,215, equivalent to 50,384 ounces of silver. This financing is instrumental in advancing the company’s efforts to restart and expand the Bunker Hill Mine, aligning with its vision of delivering value to stakeholders and leveraging historic opportunities with modern mining practices.

More about Bunker Hill Mining

Bunker Hill Mining Corp. operates in the mining industry, focusing primarily on the extraction and development of silver resources. The company is engaged in the restart and expansion of the Bunker Hill Mine, located in the Silver Valley, with a commitment to modern mining practices and responsible growth.

Average Trading Volume: 435,103

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: C$259.4M

