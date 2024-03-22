Bunker Hill Mining Issues Shares for Debt Payment

Bunker Hill Mining Corp (TSE:BNKR) has released an update.

Bunker Hill Mining Corp has opted to pay interest on its convertible debentures by issuing over 6.3 million shares, rather than cash, to debenture holders, with a significant portion allocated to Sprott Private Resource Streaming and Royalty Corp. The transaction, which is subject to regulatory approvals including the TSX-V, is considered a ‘related party transaction’ but falls under an exemption threshold to avoid formal valuation and minority shareholder approval.

