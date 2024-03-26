Bunker Hill Mining Hires New VP for Growth Strategy

Bunker Hill Mining Corp (TSE:BNKR) has released an update.

Bunker Hill Mining Corp. has appointed Brenda Dayton as the new Vice President of Investor Relations, who brings a wealth of experience from the precious metals mining industry to her new role. Dayton’s appointment is expected to enhance the company’s communication strategy and investor relations as they focus on restarting the historic Bunker Hill Mine and executing their growth strategy. The company aims to revitalize the Bunker Hill Mine as a foundational step in building a valuable portfolio of mining operations in North America.

