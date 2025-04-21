BULGOLD Inc. Reports 2024 Financial Results Amid Strategic Focus on European Gold Projects

St Charles Resources Inc ( (TSE:ZLTO) ) has shared an announcement.

BULGOLD Inc. announced its audited financial results for the year ending December 31, 2024, reporting a net comprehensive loss of $642,831. Despite the loss, the company maintains a strategic focus on its promising gold projects in Central and Eastern Europe, which could enhance its market position if successful. With 40.3% of shares held by founders and management, the company demonstrates strong insider confidence, which may reassure stakeholders about its future potential.

BULGOLD Inc. is a gold exploration company focused on developing mineral exploration projects in Central and Eastern Europe. The company owns 100% of three quartz-adularia epithermal gold projects in the Western Tethyan Belt, specifically in Bulgaria and Slovakia, which are believed to have potential for high-grade, low-sulfidation epithermal gold mineralization.

YTD Price Performance: 60.0%

Average Trading Volume: 40,044

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

