Builders Capital Reports Record Revenue Growth

Builders Capital Mortgage Corp. (TSE:BCF) has released an update.

Builders Capital Mortgage Corp. reports a significant financial upswing in 2023, with annual income increasing by 21.6% and the highest quarterly revenue in the company’s history. They maintained steady dividend payments of $0.80 per share, while assets held for sale decreased notably by 45%. Amidst a tight housing market, the company is poised to expand its capital stock to fulfill the growing demand for mortgages.

For further insights into TSE:BCF stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.