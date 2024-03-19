Builders Capital Announces Upcoming Share Distribution

Builders Capital Mortgage Corp. (TSE:BCF) has released an update.

Builders Capital Mortgage Corp. has announced a forthcoming distribution of $0.20 per Class A Non-Voting share, scheduled for April 30, 2024, to shareholders on record as of March 28, 2024. This distribution reflects the company’s commitment to its target annual distribution rate of $0.80 per share, continuing its consistent track record of payments to shareholders.

