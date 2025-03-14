Build-A-Bear Workshop Reports Record Revenue and Growth

Buildabear Workshop, Inc. ((BBW)) has held its Q4 earnings call. Read on for the main highlights of the call.

Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. recently held its earnings call, highlighting a successful fiscal year marked by record-breaking revenue and significant advancements in digital transformation. The company expressed optimism about its growth trajectory, despite concerns over tariffs and e-commerce performance.

Record-Breaking Revenue and Growth

Fiscal 2024 was a landmark year for Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc., with the company achieving its highest revenue in history. The revenue increased by 3.6% to over $496 million, and the pretax income grew by 5.1% to surpass $67 million. This growth underscores the company’s robust financial health and strategic execution.

Expansion of Retail Footprint

Build-A-Bear has been actively expanding its global presence, adding over 100 locations in the past two years. In 2024 alone, the company opened 24 net new locations and plans to add at least 50 more in 2025, focusing on partner-operated international expansions.

Digital Transformation and Omnichannel Advancements

The company has made significant strides in enhancing its omnichannel capabilities. Notably, there was a tenfold increase in same-day shipped orders through Uber and a double-digit growth in ‘record-your-voice’ online sales, reflecting a successful digital transformation.

Increased Shareholder Returns

Build-A-Bear demonstrated its commitment to shareholder value by returning $42 million in capital to shareholders in 2024. Additionally, the company increased its quarterly dividend by 10% to $0.22 per share, signaling confidence in its financial stability.

Successful New Initiatives and Products

The introduction of new products, such as the Mini Beans collection, which sold over 1.25 million units, and the Cougar Bear, garnered significant media attention and drove sales, showcasing the company’s innovative product development.

Tariff Concerns and Cost Pressures

Despite the positive outlook, Build-A-Bear faces challenges related to tariffs, inflationary pressures, and minimum wage increases. These factors could potentially increase expenses by upwards of $10 million in 2025, posing a risk to future profitability.

E-commerce Performance

While there were advancements in digital transformation, the e-commerce segment did not meet short-term expectations. This underperformance highlights an area for potential improvement as the company continues to enhance its online presence.

Forward-Looking Guidance

Looking ahead, Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. is optimistic about achieving a fifth consecutive year of record revenue in 2025, despite geopolitical and economic challenges. The company plans to open at least 50 new locations, with a focus on international expansion, and remains committed to increasing shareholder value.

In conclusion, Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc.’s earnings call painted a picture of a company on a strong growth path, with record-breaking financial results and strategic expansion plans. While challenges such as tariffs and e-commerce performance remain, the overall sentiment was positive, reflecting confidence in continued success.

