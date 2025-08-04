BTS Group AB Revises 2025 Outlook Amid North American Challenges

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

An announcement from BTS Group AB ( ($SE:BTS.B) ) is now available.

BTS Group AB has announced an earnings update for the second quarter of 2025, reporting expected net sales of SEK 720 million and an EBITA of SEK 85 million, which is lower than anticipated. The company has revised its outlook for 2025, now expecting a worse EBITA than the previous year due to challenges in its North American operations, including inefficient sales operations and unfavorable USD exchange rates. In response, BTS has implemented a new strategy and leadership in North America to drive growth, while other regions and business segments continue to perform well.

BTS Group AB is a global professional services firm based in Stockholm, Sweden, with approximately 1,200 professionals across 38 offices worldwide. The company specializes in strategy execution, change, and people development, offering services in talent and HR consulting as well as traditional consulting markets. BTS partners with nearly 1,200 organizations, including over 40 of the world’s 100 largest corporations, focusing on leadership development, talent selection, strategy creation, and implementation.

