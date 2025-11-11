BTQ Technologies Acquires QPerfect, Strengthening Quantum Integration

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

BTQ Technologies ( (TSE:BTQ) ) has issued an announcement.

BTQ Technologies has exercised its option to acquire QPerfect, a leading neutral atom quantum computing company based in Strasbourg, France. This acquisition positions BTQ as the first fully integrated neutral atom quantum technology company, enhancing its capabilities in quantum cryptography and computing. The integration of QPerfect’s MIMIQ emulator and Quantum Logical Unit into BTQ’s platform will accelerate the development and deployment of post-quantum security solutions. The acquisition also strengthens BTQ’s European research and development presence, fostering collaborations with universities and national programs. This move is expected to consolidate BTQ’s intellectual property portfolio and support its transition to industrial-scale solutions in neutral atom computing and post-quantum security.

More about BTQ Technologies

BTQ Technologies Corp. is a global quantum technology company focused on securing mission-critical networks. The company specializes in post-quantum security and aims to integrate cryptography, emulation, and fault-tolerant quantum control into a single corporate structure.

