BT Group Executives Conduct Share Transactions to Cover Tax Obligations

Confident Investing Starts Here:

Easily unpack a company's performance with TipRanks' new KPI Data for smart investment decisions

Receive undervalued, market resilient stocks right to your inbox with TipRanks' Smart Value Newsletter

The latest announcement is out from BT Group plc ( ($GB:BT.A) ).

BT Group plc announced the vesting and sale of shares by several key executives, including the Chief Financial Officer, Group General Counsel, Chief Security and Networks Officer, and Chief People & Culture Officer. These transactions primarily aim to cover tax obligations related to the vesting of shares under the company’s Deferred Bonus and Restricted Share Plans. The transactions were conducted in London on June 24, 2025, and involve a significant volume of shares, reflecting the company’s ongoing commitment to transparent financial practices.

The most recent analyst rating on ($GB:BT.A) stock is a Sell with a £140.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on BT Group plc stock, see the GB:BT.A Stock Forecast page.

Spark’s Take on GB:BT.A Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, GB:BT.A is a Neutral.

BT Group’s stock score of 66 is driven by solid technical momentum and positive corporate events, offset by financial performance challenges and valuation concerns. The company’s high leverage and declining revenues pose risks, while strategic achievements and a high dividend yield provide some counterbalance. Investors should consider both the growth potential from ongoing modernization efforts and the pressures from high debt and competitive market conditions.

To see Spark’s full report on GB:BT.A stock, click here.

More about BT Group plc

BT Group plc is a leading British multinational telecommunications company that provides a wide range of services including fixed-line, broadband, and mobile services. It operates in the telecommunications industry and focuses on delivering communication solutions to both consumer and business markets globally.

Average Trading Volume: 21,256,770

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: £18.74B

Learn more about BT.A stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue