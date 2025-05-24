tiprankstipranks
BT Group Earnings Call: Fiber Growth and Financial Challenges

BT Group Earnings Call: Fiber Growth and Financial Challenges

Bt Group Plc (Bt.A) (($GB:BT.A)) has held its Q4 earnings call. Read on for the main highlights of the call.

Confident Investing Starts Here:

BT Group’s recent earnings call highlighted a robust operational performance, marked by a record full fiber build and exceeding cash flow expectations. However, the call also underscored challenges in sustaining growth within the Business segment, a decline in Consumer revenue, and flat expectations for U.K. service revenue, which pose significant concerns.

Record-Breaking Full Fiber Build

BT Group achieved a remarkable milestone in its full fiber build, reaching over 18 million premises. Notably, the company managed to build 4.3 million premises within the same budget initially planned for 4 million, showcasing impressive operational efficiency and cost management.

Normalized Free Cash Flow Exceeds Expectations

The company delivered GBP 1.6 billion in normalized free cash flow, surpassing expectations despite investing at peak levels. This achievement reflects BT Group’s strong financial management and operational efficiency.

Openreach Revenue and EBITDA Growth

Openreach, a division of BT Group, reported a 1% increase in revenue and a 5% growth in EBITDA. This growth was driven by CPI-linked price increases, an increased FTTP mix, and growth in Ethernet volumes, demonstrating the division’s resilience and strategic pricing.

Dividend Increase

Reflecting its strong performance and confidence in future cash flow expansion, BT Group increased its total dividend to 8.16p per share, signaling a commitment to returning value to shareholders.

Customer Satisfaction Improvement

BT Group reported an improvement in customer satisfaction, with NPS scores jumping across all customer-facing divisions, indicating enhanced customer experience and service quality.

Flat to Declining U.K. Service Revenue

BT Group anticipates that U.K. service revenue for fiscal year 2026 will be between GBP 15.3 billion and GBP 15.6 billion, which is flat to slightly down compared to fiscal year 2025. This is attributed to a GBP 200 million drag from traditional voice services.

Challenges in Business Segment

The Business segment faced a 4% revenue decline, primarily due to international trading challenges and adverse foreign exchange impacts, highlighting areas of concern for BT Group’s growth strategy.

Consumer Revenue Decline

Consumer revenue saw a 1% decrease, driven by lower handset sales volumes and a reduced average customer base, only partially offset by higher broadband ARPU, indicating challenges in consumer market dynamics.

Line Losses in Openreach

Openreach experienced higher-than-expected line losses, partly due to competition from alternative networks and a challenged communications provider not investing to maintain their base, posing challenges for future growth.

Forward-Looking Guidance

Looking ahead, BT Group aims to achieve GBP 2 billion in normalized free cash flow by fiscal year 2027 and GBP 3 billion by the end of the decade. The company plans to accelerate its fiber build, aiming to pass up to 5 million homes in the coming year, with a target of reaching 23 million homes and businesses by the next fiscal year. Despite market challenges, BT remains committed to expanding its fiber footprint and enhancing broadband revenue.

In summary, BT Group’s earnings call reflected a strong operational performance with significant achievements in fiber build and cash flow. However, challenges in maintaining growth in certain segments and flat service revenue expectations highlight areas of concern. The company’s forward-looking guidance indicates a strategic focus on expanding its fiber network and improving financial metrics, underscoring its commitment to long-term growth.

